Holidays are here! Christmas is just around the corner and the schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to close for half yearly holidays on Thursday and will reopen on January 2. The state's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had announced this on Wednesday.



The announcement has come as a relief for school students, who had earlier speculated that they may not have their half yearly holidays this academic year. Earlier, reports had suggested that the schools will continue to function through December, in order to compete teaching the syllabus to students.



"Since schools were closed one week for Diwali and in addition, heavy rains were pouring across the State, schools could not function for about three weeks," he said and added that due to these factors, the portions could not be covered in time," an official from the school education department had told DT Next. According to the report, he said since both Christmas and New Year were coming at weekends, students would get four days' holidays. However, the official also stated if there would be pressure from parents and other stakeholders, the half-yearly holiday might be declared only for middle schools.

The report added that the official also hinted that even Pongal holidays might be curtailed for students this year as the government is keen to conduct board exams and before that, all the portions were completed. "Special attention and care will be given for the board exam students, who perform poorly in the revision test," he told DT Next.