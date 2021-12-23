The last day of the year, December 31, is also the new registration deadline for the IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) PhD entrance examination. This deadline extension announcement was made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 22, 2021. Once the registration is done, candidates can make changes in their applications from January 1 to January 3. Earlier, the registration deadline was December 22, 2021.



While the last date for submission of the application form online is December 30, 11.50 pm, the last date for payment of the application fee online is December 31, 11.50 am. In case of any doubts or queries, students have been urged to get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in.

Here's how you can register for the exam:

1) Visit the official website ignou.nta.ac.in

2) Click on IGNOU PhD registration

3) Fill in the application form and submit online fees