Since 2018, PhD notifications have proved to be a curse for aspirants as Telangana's Osmania University and Kakatiya University have not called for applications. Though the universities have been awarded A and A+ grades by National Assessment Accreditation Committee (NAAC) and are required to release notifications regularly, the practice is not carried out on a regular basis. Additionally, these universities have no data when it comes to scholar vacancies for admissions. In both universities, admissions for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) are being enrolled directly in PhD programmes, but those aspirants who need to attempt the university entrance to enrol in a programme are still waiting and requesting the concerned authorities at the universities to release the notification this year at least.

"The schedule for PhD admissions is in the final process, notification will be released in January next year. Due to the pandemic the notification has been delayed," stated Registrar of Osmania University P Laxminarayana with regards to fresh notifications.

In response to the same question, Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya university T Ramesh stated that, "Due to multiple reasons, PhD notification had not been released in previous years. Now the process has started, the guides are instructed to submit the details of vacant seats in PhD upto December 30. The admissions will take place soon without any further delay."

When it comes to the proposal of Common PhD entrance for both the universities, the talks have begun between the VCs, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education and other VCs as well. "There was no outcome of the meeting as it is difficult to decide a common entrance for the PhD programme as there are only two universities in the state that conduct entrance exams for enrolment in PhD programmes. It will take more sessions to take a decision and there might be objections from aspirants," said Prof D Ravider, VC, Osmania University.