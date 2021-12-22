Xavier School of Management will release admit cards for Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 today. XAT 2022 is a national-level management entrance exams is conducted for candidates who aspire to pursue MBA/PGDM programmes.

Earlier, the admit card was supposed to be released on December 20 but was rescheduled to be released on December 22, 2021. Meanwhile, the exams will be held on January 2, 2022. One can download the hall ticket from their official website xatonline.in. XAT 2022 will have 100 multiple choice questions divided into four sections. The duration of the exam is three hours. While one right answer can fetch you one mark, 0.25 marks will be reduced for each wrong answer.

Here is how to download the admit card:

Visit xatonline.in

Enter XAT Id and your date of birth

Click on login to access the admit card

Download the admit card and take a printout to be carried to the exam hall