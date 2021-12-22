Kerala's Al Ameen College in collaboration with the Kochi branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched 'Cup of Life', a project to promote the use of menstrual cups instead of sanitary napkins. "As part of this campaign, the menstrual cup, which costs Rs 300, was made available to all college girls and teachers for Rs 100," the college authorities said.

IMA Kochi President, Dr Maria Varghese, inaugurated the event held at the college at Edathala in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit and the women's cell. Dr Aaavani, a gynaecologist at the Amrita Hospital, conducted a session on awareness for students and teachers of the college.

IMA Secretary Dr Anitha Thilakan and National Health Mission officials Dr Akhil Xavier Manuel and others led classes on a variety of subjects.

Doctors spoke on menstrual hygiene and the use of the menstrual cup and how its use can make menstrual days feel like any other normal day.