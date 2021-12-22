Tamil Nadu's Education Department expelled a team of folk artists who were part of the state's flagship 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme after one member was found buying liquor using an official vehicle while wearing the official uniform.

Tiruchy District Chief Education Officer issued an immediate termination order for the team after a 45-second video of the act surfaced on social media. Education Department officials told news agency IANS that the contract with the concerned team of folk artists was cancelled because the department was seen in poor light on social media.

READ ALSO : TN Police detains two Class 10 girl students in connection with murder of youth who blackmailed them

Tiruchy Education Department, in a statement, said, "The incident occurred at the TASMAC outlet near the cattle market in Thottiyam and there were similar complaints against the team earlier, bringing the education department in a poor light."

As a matter of fact, the department was indeed mocked by many on social media as the video showed a man coming out of a TASMAC shop holding a bottle of alcohol and then leaving in a vehicle that carried the banner of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' in bold. However, the officials added that that the services of these folk artists were cancelled, also because the incident took place during working hours.