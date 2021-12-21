Demolition of 59 dilapidated government and private schools commenced in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, with the district collector inspecting a few schools at Vikravandi, on Monday.

According to official sources, a team of three district education officers from Villupuram, Tindivanam, and Gingee along with 14 taluk education officers were deployed to submit a detailed report on the conditions of government and private schools in the district. Based on the report, a total of 1814 government and schools including 1115 primary, 267 middle, 187 high and 205 higher secondary schools in Villupuram district were assessed for quality.

Out of the total 1814 schools, 601 were identified dilapidated and needed complete reconstruction. In the first phase, 59 schools will be demolished across the district starting Monday, following the collector's order. Further, collector D Mohan inspected government primary schools in poor state at Kuchipalayam and Saamiyadi village in Papparapttu panchayat. He ordered for immediate demolition and reconstruction of the schools, official sources said. "We have arranged for temporary arrangements to shift the students to a nearby school that is in good condition. The new building will be built at the earliest," he added.