Several students affiliated with the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) were staging a protest near the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in Hyderabad on Monday, that is, December 20. This was with regards to the intermediate first-year exam results in Telangana, in which, 51 per cent of the students had failed. They were seen chanting, "We want justice", even while being detained by the police.

It may be recalled that earlier this year, after promoting all first-year students to the second year, owing to the pandemic, it was this September the Board announced that the exams will be conducted. Referring to the same fact, Venkat Balmoor, President, NSUI Telangana, said that this decision confused the students from the very beginning. "Most students who have failed are from government colleges and have a rural background. They barely had access to online classes," he says and stated that it was back on September 25, 2021, that they had written to the Secretary of TSBIE stating the pressure the students are going through because of the decision to conduct first-year exams for second-year students.

Apart from asking that all the students who appeared for the exam should be passed, NSUI's demands include justice to the families of the deceased students and immediate removal of officers responsible for the inappropriate exam results. Balmoor goes on to state that it was in 2019 that Globarena Technologies goofed up the inter results and as a result, many students had died by suicide. This year, the number is two while one has gone missing.

Near Clock Tower, Secunderabad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students burnt effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and are calling for a bandh of all intermediate colleges tomorrow. "We are asking that all those students who are suffering due to technical problems, their papers need to be reevaluated, free-of-cost," said ABVP OU President and State Joint Secretary M Suman Shankar.