Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on December 20, promised the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges in the state. He called upon medical graduates to serve those living in rural areas of the country and earn the reputation of being a "people's physician"

Speaking at the 34th convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai, Stalin said that the varsity is a "symbol of medical revolution". He said that the institute has become a role model not only for Tamil Nadu but also for the entire country. "Soon, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

He added that the graduating students should consider serving the rural masses as their duty. "Rural medical service has become a major challenge today. I urge you to focus more on rural services upon completion of your studies and work as a doctor there."

Recalling the crucial role played by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said that it was due to Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi's) efforts that the government ushered in several people-friendly health schemes and initiatives.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi were among those who participated in the convocation ceremony. The degrees were presented by the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. He also released his book at the convocation: 'Pandemic and Problems - Lessons for Recovery and Resilience'.