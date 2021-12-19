The School Education Department in Tamil Nadu has released fresh guidelines that now allow teachers to work for a maximum of eight years in a single government school. The arrangement will only be available for the new set of teachers who are appointed after this announcement, according to a report in The Times of India. This is being done because the implementation of these new rules would be difficult right away since almost 80% of the workforce in government schools would suddenly be up for transfer.

School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha said that those teachers who have served for eight years in a single school will be available for compulsory transfer. They will also be given priority in the counselling that takes place for the appointment of teachers.

Northern districts which are facing a shortage of teachers will be given priority as these blocks will be up for compulsory five years of service from the teachers. The guidelines also stated that all transfers will be done either in May or at the end or start of terms, sparing academic sessions from the hassle. Those lecturers who wish to serve in priority blocks but haven't as yet completed eight years of service, will have to furnish at least three years of service.