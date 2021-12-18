The struggle and fight against the abolition of slavery in the United States of America is a remarkable story. It was on December 18, 1865, that the 13th amendment was made to the constitution outlawing slavery in American entered into force. Though it was passed by America's Congress on January 31, 1865, it was ratified by the requisite states on December 6.



The 13th amendment helped abolish slavery and involuntary servitude except as a punishment for crime. Not just the amendment in the constitution, but the world also remembers President Abraham Lincoln for his vital role as the leader in preserving the union during the civil war and the Emancipation Proclamation that led to the end of slavery.

While most of us might not follow Gandhian ideologies and principles, we remember Mahatma Gandhi for his non-violent freedom struggle. Therefore, the Government of India constituted an award in his honour and it is awarded to a person who follows Gandhian principles. Julius Nyerere, former President of Tanzania became the first leader to receive this award on December 18, 1995. The president was honoured with this award for his non-violent struggle for Tanzania's independence.



On the same day, famous American actor Brad Pitt was born in 1963. Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Brad has acted in over 106 movies of which 12 Years A Slave, Killing Them Softly, One Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fury, and Moneyball have been blockbuster movies. Now, Brad is also a producer and runs his own production company, Plan B Entertainment.