Do subjects like Cognitive Science, Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience interest you? Then Camp CogSci is just the thing for you. Provided you are a student between Classes VIII to XII, apart from teachers, parents, and scholars. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar’s Curiosity Lab and Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences will conduct this online camp to spark curiosity and make learning fun.



Answers to questions like, 'What happens to our brain when we daydream?' and 'Why do we feel happy or sad when we listen to music?' and many more will be explored.



Curiosity camps serve as a chance for students, parents and teachers alike to look at all the possibilities that Cognitive Science offers in society, science, technology and other domains, said Jaison A Manjaly, Principal Investigator, Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar. "The Curiosity Camps aim to introduce novel perspectives in learning while building awareness of the multiple career paths that exist and are supported by institutions such as the IITs,” he said.

The participants of Camp CogSci will be able to learn about the mysteries of the brain and understand scientific research and opportunities. It will also create opportunities for school children to interact with faculty members from higher education institutions. Topics like the musical brain, magic of neurons and visual illusions will be dealt with apart from highlighting the benefits of deep breathing on the brain. The camp concludes with a Cognitive Science lab demonstration.



Camp CogSci will be conducted from January 7 to 9, 2022. For more details, check out curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/ camp. The last date of registration is January 4.