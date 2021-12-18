In Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, a private nursing college in Mangaluru has been declared as a containment zone by the district health department. This happened after seven students were tested positive for COVID-19.



All seven students hail from Kerala and are pursuing their first year in college. They had arrived with negative RT-PCR results.



Dakshina Kannada's district nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr H Ashok, informed that those students who tested positive have been isolated. He also shared that the throat swab samples of 43 first-year students were tested, out of which, seven students had tested positive.

There are nursing colleges of Karnataka which are turning into containment zones. In November, many cases emerged at SDM Medical College in Dharwad following a function organised on campus. Spurthy College of Nursing in Marasur, two private nursing colleges of Mysuru and others came to light as well.