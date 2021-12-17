Pro-Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi and a few other senior officials of Delhi University (DU) submitted their resignation on Thursday, that is, December 16. This was ahead of the Executive Council meeting that is scheduled today, that is December 17, where Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh is expected to announce his new team.



As per officials who are aware of the developments in the situation, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Joshi (who served as the VC before Yogesh Singh), Director of South Campus Suman Kundu, Proctor Neeta Sehgal and Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta tendered their resignations. In fact, Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani had also resigned but was requested to continue.



“These posts are co-terminus, they last till the tenure of the Vice-Chancellor who made those appointments. With Professor Yogesh Singh joining as the vice-chancellor on October 8, they were supposed to resign but were asked to continue till the new appointments were made,” said an official, requesting anonymity, as per a report in PTI.