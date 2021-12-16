The upcoming batch of first-year BTech students at the National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, will be taught under the revised curriculum, tailored as per the National Education Policy 2020. Their virtual induction began on December 15 and will go on till December 24. The virtual classes for this batch are scheduled to start from December 27.

Addressing the students on the first day of the induction programme, Director of NIT Andhra Pradesh, CSP Rao, said, “The students should plan for a creative learning pathway for a successful career from the initial stage itself. The students are encouraged to study interdisciplinary courses and carry out innovative projects.” Rao also encouraged students to explore entrepreneurial and start-up opportunities while on campus by utilising available college resources.

The chief guest for the event was former Director General (BrahMos), DRDO, Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra. He said, “I am delighted to participate in the event and appreciate the efforts of the institute and the team for creating a wonderful infrastructure and facilities in the NIT campus. I congratulate all the students who secured their admissions in the best institute and motivate them towards inspiring and joyful life at NIT Andhra Pradesh.” The programme aims to inculcate life skills, human values, lifestyle and professional discipline amongst students. It also attempts to improve student-teacher relationships. Apart from that, it also focuses on problem solving techniques with mathematics and stress relieving.

The institute has admitted a total of 716 students this year. The Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering saw a total of 149 new admissions. There were only 27 new students in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and 28 joined the department of Chemical Engineering.