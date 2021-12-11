Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan urged the youth to take up entrepreneurship to create livelihoods. Addressing the students and staff during the 12th annual convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur virtually from New Delhi, the minister said an entrepreneur is also a job creator.

A total of 1,057 degree certificates were awarded during the convocation. The institute honoured the meritorious students for their academic achievements. A student of BTech in Electrical Engineering, Charu Sehgal was awarded the Director Medal for her achievements as the best all-rounder student for 2021.

The institute conferred 36 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals to meritorious students for their outstanding performance and distinguished achievements in various under-graduate and post-graduate programmes. Pradhan congratulated the degree holders and applauded that NIT Hamirpur has done a good job on education, research, and development front.

He was happy to note that the New Education Policy (NEP) has been partially implemented as the institute has allowed multiple-entry and multiple-exit from the various programmes being offered as of date. Six faculty members of NIT Hamirpur have been listed in the world's top two per cent scientists in their respective areas by the report released by Stanford University, the minister pointed out.

