This is the last chance for those who want to apply to Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL). The admission process for the next academic year is set to conclude on December 15 for all undergraduate courses. Currently, applications are still open on sol.du.ac.in.

Courses like BA and BA Honours in English and Political Science and BCom and BCom Honours programmes will be accepting applications only till December 15. Interested candidates can apply till 11.59 pm. This includes paying the application fees. However, the institute has allowed students to verify the documents only till 5 pm on the last date.

READ ALSO : Delhi University second merit list towards post graduate admission to be released today. Here's how to check it

Here are the steps to apply for a course at DU SOL:

- Visit sol.du.ac.in

- A DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link will be available. Click on that

- Fill in your details on the form and then submit it

- You can then submit the examination fees

- After submission, you can download the confirmation receipt