Published: 15th December 2021
As students return to campus after COVID layoff, Anna University tells them to file declaration that they won't rag juniors
As part of an initiative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) towards the reduction of the compliance burden of stakeholders, UGC revised the procedure to fill the online anti-ragging affidavit
To curb the ragging menace in engineering colleges, Anna University directed students and their guardians to file an online declaration that they won’t indulge in ragging activities. A circular on the matter was issued to affiliated colleges and universities, making the affidavit compulsory for all students.
Students have to submit the online affidavit on two websites: www.antiragging.in,
As part of an initiative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) towards the reduction of the compliance burden of stakeholders, UGC revised the procedure to fill the online anti-ragging affidavit. As per the revised guideline, students need to submit their details on prescribed websites. The students will receive an e-mail with a registration number and a web link. The student will have to forward the email link to a nodal officer.
