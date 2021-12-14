Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on December 13 with the objective of promoting excellence in common areas of interest and imparting knowledge and skills required to operate in the area of academics, research and training.

The MoU was signed by Nagendra D Rao, President of ICSI and Prof (Dr) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Vice-Chancellor of SOA in the presence of a number of ICSI officials and SOA functionaries.

“This MoU will go a long way in facilitating cooperation between SOA and ICSI in the shape of joint collaborations, organisation of seminars and webinars on subjects of topical interest and exchange of programmes to update knowledge,” Rao said.

The ICSI is the world’s largest institute in corporate governance and compliance which organises more than 500 seminars and workshops every year across the country. Students and faculties of SOA can participate in these activities to update their knowledge and skill in various academic areas, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the signing of the MoU, Prof (Dr) Mahapatra said both parties would benefit from this and it would help the university in its holistic development.

As per the MoU, ICSI would facilitate the conduct of specialised training programmes in SOA for faculty members, research scholars and students of the university relating to areas of mutual interest by providing experts while SOA would share the expertise of its faculty members as resource persons for training programmes and workshops organised by ICSI.

Both SOA and ICSI would undertake mutually beneficial joint research projects, exchange course material, case studies, research publications and other academic and research inputs on a regular basis and jointly work for teacher congruence by organising specialised programmes together, the document said.

Rao, ICSI was represented at the MoU signing ceremony by Sandip Kumar Kejriwal, Council Member; Sudhir Kumar Banthiya, Chairman, Eastern India Regional Council; Asish Mohan, Secretary; Rajendra Kumar Kar; Jyotirmoy Mishra and Ajay Kumar Majhi, Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Secretary respectively of ICSI’s Bhubaneswar Chapter.

SOA’s Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda; Principal Advisor to the President Prof DP Ray; Advisor-cum-Dean, SOA’s faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management Prof Sithikantha Mishra; Director, University Outreach Programme Prof Nachieketa K. Sharma; Chief Administrative Officer PK Panda and HR Officer Siddhyabrata Dash were also present.