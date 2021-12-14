Osmania University has reinstated its Bachelors in Engineering Mining course, said the varsity in a statement on December 13. The decision was taken considering the revival of the mining industry, which has created a demand for jobs in the sector. The varsity also added that the alumni of OU had been reaching out to the administration to recall the course, which first made an appearance at OU in 1956.

The BE (Mining) course will be introduced from the academic year 2021-22, and will be a four-year affair. The varsity had sought CSR intervention from the NTPC Limited to provide funds for the course, and Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder addressed a letter to the Director (Operations) V Ramesh Babu of NTPC to help develop infrastructure for the course so hands-on training can be provided to the 60 students per batch taken on for the course. A delegation from the varsity has met with the Director (Operations) of the NTPC including Registrar, Prof P Laxminarayana, Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Principal of University Engineering College, and Alumni representatives. The Chancellor said that he is hopeful of a positive response in the matter from the NTPC.

