The century-old University of Mysore (UoM) and the Institute of Astrophysics will set up a planetarium on the university campus at foot of the Chamundi Hill. Vice-Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar and Indian Institute of Astrophysics' Director, Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard. The planetarium will be named after Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.

The move is expected to not only promote scientific temper but also attract tourists, particularly children in the city. The planetarium will be constructed with the Central funds and will have an office in Vijanan Bhavan to carry out programmes to attract young talents.