The schedule for Phase II of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is out now. Aspirants can check the full schedule on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the rescheduled dates for Phase I of the exam, which were postponed due to Cyclone Jawad.

Phase II exams have been scheduled between December 24 and 30. The rescheduled phase I exams for Labour Welfare, Social Work, Odia and Telugu will be held on December 30. The Phase I exams were to be conducted between November 20 and December 5 in the Computer-Based Testing mode.

The complete schedule is available on the official website. The December 2020 and June 2021 cycles of the exam had been postponed due to the pandemic and are now being conducted jointly.