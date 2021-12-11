The Karnataka State Law University has decided to go ahead with the examinations as planned earlier. Following nearly a week-long protest by law students, KSLU Vice-Chancellor Prof P Ishwara Bhat had announced that the examinations will be put on hold till a decision is taken. However, less than 24 hours later, a circular was issued stating that there will be no change.

Students have been protesting for the last five days in Hubballi and Bengaluru against KSLU's refusal to switch to online examinations. They have filed cases in the high court regarding the conduct of examinations and a hearing is scheduled on December 13.

