Now readers can get access to a range of educational and interesting books, e-books, novels, magazines, journals. research publications, graphic novels, films, music concerts, audiobooks and a lot more because the British Council Library in Kolkata has opened its doors to the public again.

According to their website, members of this library can get an access to more than 3,000 magazines and more than 8000 e-newspapers from 100 different countries. They can also download from over 2,000 plus journals from JSTOR , 15,000 plus from ProQuest Central and also access 3,00,000 plus resources on EBSCO.

Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director, East and Northeast India of British Council said, "We decided to open the doors because members have been missing the opportunity and experience of reading in a physical library. We have ensured to follow all the safety protocols as per the instructions from the state government. Similarly, the Digital Library membership will continue and has been getting popular among young readers."

