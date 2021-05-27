Under the theme ‘Climate, COVID-19 and the rise of disinformation: How journalism can best serve a world in crisis’, the Future News Worldwide 2021 Conference will offer a rich and packed programme for the next generation of newsmakers and content creators. Taking place online, there are 100 places available for the brightest young student bloggers, vloggers, photojournalists, and reporters from across the globe to take part. The last date to apply is 8th June 2021.

As well as hearing from leading reporters and broadcasters, attendees will get to experience a breaking health story in a high-intensity news-room simulation created by First Draft, designed to provoke real-time reporting decisions to combat the spread of misinformation. The opportunity is available to undergraduate and postgraduate students from any country who are between 18-25 years old as of 1 July 2021. Applicants should be able to speak English at an advanced level and need to demonstrate their passion for following a career in journalism.

Last year’s online event saw some of the most experienced and respected international editors, broadcasters and reporters share their knowledge and insights with delegates from 50 countries. Past conference speakers have included Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler Media, Jon Snow, Channel Four; Christina Lamb, Chief Foreign Correspondent for the Sunday Times; Head of Global News Desk for Reuters Nick Tattersall, and Sreenivasan Jain, Managing Editor New Delhi Television.

With contributions from leading media organisations such as Reuters, Google News Initiative and UK Schools of Journalism, Future News Worldwide is a key programme for the British Council in its work building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through education and arts. The conference is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the next generation of top journalists to hone their skills and make global connections. You can find out more about the programme and how to apply by visiting www.britishcouncil.org/future-news-worldwide