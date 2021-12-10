The students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow have asked UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath to intervene and cancel the offline exams. The reason behind this is the increasing cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron.

They have launched an online campaign on Twitter by trending the hashtag #AKTUOnlineExam, asking the University to cancel the offline semester exams that will be held this month. Students of the university are running hashtags on Twitter as they believe that students will have to travel to their respective colleges or to the exam centres and it might lead to the spreading of COVID-19.

While they are not against the exam, they want the university to make it hybrid and give them a choice to write either offline or online. One of the tweets by a student read, "We are seeing that Omicron cases are gradually increasing so AKTU should conduct online exam."

However, the university has maintained that they will be conducting exams offline as the situation is not critical. The last date to fill application form for odd semester exams is December 16 and the fee must be also paid on the same day. Exams are set to begin from December 28.