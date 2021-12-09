Praxis Business School celebrated a Decade of Data Science @Praxis to commemorate the country’s first Post Graduate Program in the field, launched by the institution back in 2011. To mark this occasion, the school had unveiled its Women in Tech (WiT) Scholarship in the presence of the iconic Deepa Malik, India’s first woman Paralympics medallist, Padmashri and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna recipient.



The WiT scholarship will be offered across all the programmes at Praxis –PGDM, Data Science and Data Engineering – to all women who qualify for the programme and meet the eligibility criteria. Speaking on the occasion Charanpreet Singh, Founder Director, Praxis Business School, said, “The 14-year journey with Praxis has been very fulfilling . To add to the joy, our path-breaking Data Science programme has been ranked the best in the country by the latest Analytics India Magazine rankings for 2021. This would not have been possible without our wonderful team of faculty members, academic and non-academic leaders, our industry partners and recruiters, our strong alumni network and all our students . We have also consistently believed that Digital Leadership cannot be achieved without realising the potential of 50 per cent of our talent pool, that is women. Therefore we formalise that commitment today.”



Dr Prithwis Mukerjee, Director at Praxis Business School, delivered the keynote address. Among other initiatives in women empowerment, Singh also revealed Praxis’ partnership with the NGO Change Initiatives, to promote Digital Literacy among their girl students from the school level, and with Katalyst. A one-time grant to Malik’s Wheeling Happiness Foundation was also announced to promote women with special abilities to carve out a career in Tech. Praxis admits students to their flagship PGDM course in Kolkata in July and to their Data Science Programme in January and July at their campuses in Kolkata and Bangalore.