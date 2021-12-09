In a bid to curtail water wastage and help in shift to solar energy in the agriculture sector, the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) along with Samunnati Foundation, a non-profit subsidiary of Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Services Private Ltd, will be nurturing agritech start-ups.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage innovative technologies in agriculture and allied areas in India and promote agritech start-ups to improve farmer incomes, reduce waste and encourage sustainable agriculture.