Microsoft has launched a cybersecurity skilling programme to address the skills gap and empower India's workforce for a career in cybersecurity. The programme aims to assist over 1 lakh learners by 2022. The program is equipped to provide learners hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance and identity.

The software giant will conduct these courses in partnership with its strategic consortium that includes Cloudthat, Koenig, RPS and Synergetics Learning. The course modules are framed in a way that they support all learning levels.

Microsoft will offer the accredited certification for fundamentals at zero cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this course.

Additionally, in collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, offers learners discounted offers on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges.