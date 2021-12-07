After several extensions provided to candidates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has finally decided to end the registration process for fresh admissions for the July session on December 7. Candidates can access the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in to apply for bachelor and masters degree programmes.

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 will be charged along with the programme fee of first semester or year at the time of admission. Candidates who want to apply online for the courses can follow the step given below here:

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU Samarth website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu. in

Step 2: Enter the login details or register online

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees online

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference

