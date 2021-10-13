If you are planning to apply for a course at the Indira Gandhi National Open University, we have some news for you. The IGNOU has extended the last date of fresh admissions for the July 2021 session until October 25. If you are an interested candidate, you can apply through the online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu. in.



According to multiple news reports, earlier, the university had extended the deadline till October 11. The application deadline has been extended many times this year. Prior to October 11, the deadline for application was September 30. New students are to submit all the details pertaining to the programme they wish to pursue.



The Indira Gandhi National Open University has been around since 1985 and with nearly 3 million student enrolments, it claims to be the largest university in the world. This year, the university has introduced many interesting courses. These include Jyotish, cultural studies and Urdu to Sanskrit translation.