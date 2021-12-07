Two years after the release of the movie Super 30 that brought even more fame to its founder, Anand Kumar has now got plans to take his venture to a national level. As of now, only students from Bihar could join his coaching programme.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Anand Kumar said "We are planning to contest an entrance exam on a pan-India level to induct the talented youth from all over the country in the ‘Super 30’ programme. The planning and execution are in progress and we are likely to launch the programme in March 2022.”

