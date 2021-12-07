Published: 07th December 2021
Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to conduct his screening test for India's smartest aspirants nationally
The procedure of admission will be through a test and is likely to be launched in March 2022 according to a statement on the Super 30 official website
Two years after the release of the movie Super 30 that brought even more fame to its founder, Anand Kumar has now got plans to take his venture to a national level. As of now, only students from Bihar could join his coaching programme.
In an interview with the Indian Express, Anand Kumar said "We are planning to contest an entrance exam on a pan-India level to induct the talented youth from all over the country in the ‘Super 30’ programme. The planning and execution are in progress and we are likely to launch the programme in March 2022.”
The founder is still to fix the programme and test structure but the programme will be put in place to benefit underprivileged children who wish to join IITs. The Super 30 website statement says "In view of growing demand, Super 30 has decided to increase its reach and access. This year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only. Apart from Bihar, it will be open to students from other states. The procedure of admission will, however, remain the same – through test."