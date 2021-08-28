After the launch of NEP in Karnataka, the state Higher Education Council is all set to implement and collaborate with colleges abroad to give a greater exposure and quality education to Diploma students. Pradeep P, Commissioner for Collegiate Education, Government of Karnataka, said, "NEP's main objective is to collaborate with top universities and bring in their programmes, knowledge and innovative technology to India. Hence, for the first time since the implementation of this programme, we are collaborating with two different institutions in Pennsylvania including the HACC Community College and Montgomery County Community College for Cyber Security and Travel and Tourism courses."

He further added, "There are some students who study PU 1 and 2 and then have an interest in pursuing diploma courses in different disciplines. We will be offering diplomas in Cyber Security as well as Travel and Tourism. Only thirty students will be admitted to each course, based on the marks that they score conducted in one of the internal exams. We want to call them thr Super 30 of Karnataka. We have also taken approval for these courses from AICTE."

The curriculum in collaboration with the foreign universities is designed in a way that for the first year, these students will be studying, taught and mentored by Indian lecturers. In the second year, they will be attending online classes conducted by the faculty from these colleges abroad and for the third year, they will be flying to their respective colleges in Pennsylvania. When asked about the expenses for these two courses, "The total expenses for all the three years including the money to study abroad comes up to Rs 20 lakh. We have identified that the students will be able to earn Rs 10 lakh when they do jobs on campuses abroad. Similarly, there is something called optional practical training where they can earn Rs 25-30 lakh as income. There is a great potential to earn a certificate from the colleges abroad as well earn a good income."