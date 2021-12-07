The first set of seats under admissions into PG courses in Telengana's universities and affiliated colleges has been released on the official website, cpget.ouadmissions.com. The first round of counselling saw the allotment of 23,647 seats. The total number of seats for the academic year 2022 is 47,925. Around 32,400 students applied for the first round of online counselling, and 24, 278 seats are still available. The second round of counselling will begin once the certificate verification process for the first round is completed.

Candidates can check their allotted seats and colleges, and choose whether they wish to confirm the seat by paying the admission fee or freeze the seat for the next round of counselling. Those paying the admission fee need to do it either online, or in person at the college before December 10, or their admission will stand cancelled. Candidates who only wish to freeze their seats and hope for a better one in the next round need to be present at their allotted college for document verification by the same date. However, they need not submit their original Transfer Certificate at the college allotted to them in the first phase. In the notice issued by the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, Principals of colleges have been asked not to collect any other original documents such as memorandums of marks apart from the Transfer Certificate of the previous college.

The CPGET exam was conducted between September 18 to 27, and the result was announced on October 21 by the Osmania University on behalf of all state varsities of Telangana, including OU, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Satavahana University.

The courses up for grabs are Masters in Arts, Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Life Sciences, along with various PG diploma courses and 5-year integrated courses.