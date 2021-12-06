With hundreds of students in schools and colleges across Karnataka testing positive for COVID-19, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh informed the media that the government will not step back from postponing exams and shutting down schools and colleges if the situation spins out of control.



The minister said, "If the need arises to shut down schools and postpone exams, then we will go ahead and cancel the regular offline classes. But currently, the Technical Advisory Committee has said that there is no issue and schools, colleges can continue to work regularly."



Nagesh also pointed out that SOPs are being followed strictly in schools and the government has been closely monitoring COVID cases as well as the patients who have tested positive. He said, "Parents must not panic as it will impact the academic activities of kids. We have started schools after 18 months of lockdown due to the first and second wave of COVID. A lot of kids have dropped out from schools and our department has been working day and night to bring back children to schools. If we shut down again, then it will impact the children who are already present in schools."

It must be recalled that over 302 students tested positive in SDM Medical College in Dharwad; over 100 students in a residential school in Chikkamagaluru; nursing students in Mysuru and Shimoga, and school students in Bengaluru have also tested positive.