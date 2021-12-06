Discussions on the common entrance tests are likely to occur during Delhi University's academic council meeting scheduled for December 10. With cut-off marks for undergraduate admissions rocketing high every year, the institute had constituted a committee to analyse the admissions process. The committee's report could be put forward at the meeting on Friday.

According to a report by The Times of India, entrance examinations have been recommended for admissions. "The broad recommendations include that entrances should happen but the exact modalities will be decided by the academic council. Whether admissions will be based only on entrances or whether a combination of the Board results and entrances will be considered and what weightage will be given has to be seen. These aspects will be deliberated upon by the academic council," member of the committee said.

The committee was also tasked to examine the distribution of students across various Boards. But a committee member reported that there "was not much of a difference" between admissions that have happened over the years.

The academic committee is also set to approve the constitution of a New Education Policy Cell in the varsity with respect to relevant notifications of the University Grants Commission.