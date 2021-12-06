The CA December 2021 exam by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) began on Sunday, December 5, and will conclude on December 22. The guidelines for the same are available at icaiexam.icai.org. The exams are being held offline across more than 190 districts. Needless to say, all the candidates must remember to carry their admit cards while going to the exam hall, along with valid ID proof. Without these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.



Check out the guidelines here:

1. Candidates who are positive for COVID will not be allowed to write the exam. If they are positive, they must provide a valid RT-PCR certificate. If the ICAI approves, the candidate may attend the exam on a later date.

2. The candidates have to install the Aarogya Setu app and show the safety status at the entrance.

3. The candidates must adhere to all COVID SOPs — wear masks, carry water bottlers and hand sanitisers — even though the centres will have spare masks.

4. Also, hand sanitiser at the venue entry and inside the examination centres shall be made available in sufficient quantity at prominent places on all the days.

