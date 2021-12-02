The Certified Management Accountants (CMA) intermediate and final exams are set to begin from December 8, and admit cards are now available on the official website. Conducted by the Indian Cost Accountants Institute (ICAI), the exams ran into some rough weather recently when petitions were filed in the Supreme Court against the pattern and mode of the test.

Purportedly representing 'lakhs of students' the petition claimed that the online mode would make it difficult for marginalised students, and those from rural areas to take the exam. It also stated that the online mode will make it difficult to execute diagrams, and claimed no guidelines had been submitted for the same.

However, the apex court was in no mood to entertain the plea and decided to dismiss it. The court said, "If we start interfering in all exams this way, no exams will be conducted in the country," and added that it cannot turn into a supervisory authority.

READ ALSO : Online mode not feasible for exams: CMA students file petition in Supreme Court against ICMAI

The ICMAI CMA exams will run-up to December 15, and will be conducted in centres in 96 cities in India, and three centres abroad. These include Bahrain, Dubai and Muscat. The intermediate and the main exams are to be conducted in back-to-back shifts on the same day.

Here's how you can download admit cards for the CMA 2021 exams from the official ICAI website.

1. Key in www.icmai.in

2. The link titled ' ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2021' will direct you to the admit card homepage

3. Once there, enter your ICMAI log in credentials

4. Your hall ticket will now be accessible

5. Check it for details and download and store a hard copy