The results of the Telangana intermediate first-year examination (TS Inter, 2021) are likely to be declared after December 15, a source close to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) told the Hindustan Times. However, the Board has not yet made the official announcement regarding the release date of the results. Students who appeared for the TS inter exam can check their results on the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The official website allows students to download their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth, once the results are out. Apart from the TSBIE website, the results will also be available on third-party websites like Manabadi and Examresults. However, students need to cross-check the results via the official portal.The TSBIE had held the first year exams from October 25 to November 3. The evaluation of the answer sheets was done from November 8 to 20.

Here's how to check your TS inter 2021 results

Go to the official websites

Click on the result link

Enter the registration code or roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download the TS inter first-year result

TS inter first-year result will be available at the websites below https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/jsp/results.jsp

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

READ ALSO : Telangana gears up for first-year intermediate exams from Oct 25 even as parents and students remain dour

In 2020, the girls outperformed the boys in the TS inter exams. While the pass percentage of girls was 67.47 per cent, only 52.31 per cent of boys passed the exam. The same trend was seen in 2019. The overall pass percentage in the year 2019 was 62.35 per cent and the girls had yet again outperformed the boys.