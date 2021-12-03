Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, on December 3, said that a district-wise list of teachers who have not got themselves jabbed against COVID-19 will be released and they will have to give an explanation for that.

"We will very soon release the 14 district-wise lists of these teachers who have not taken the vaccine dose, as we feel the public should know about this, and they will be served notice," Sivankutty said.

Security of children is of prime importance to the government, Sivankutty added.

On November 28, the Minister said that more than 5,000 teachers in the state have not inoculated themselves against COVID-19. After a gap of 20 months, on November 1, the schools in the state had reopened for in-person classes and students and teachers had returned to the campus.

In the last meeting to discuss the latest COVID situation in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that those who are not inoculated will not get free COVID-19 treatment at state government hospitals. Vijayan, in the meeting, had also said that children with disabilities will be allowed to attend schools and that there will be no change in school timings for now.

The meeting also decided that those who have a medical reason for not taking the vaccines should get that endorsed by a government medical officer and those who work in government offices and have not taken vaccines have to undergo a weekly RT-PCR test.