An FIR has been lodged, in Odisha, against a private residential college's chairperson and the principal after they failed to restrain COVID positive students from going back home, Odisha's Dhenkanal District Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi told the press on December 2. A total of 53 students of the college tested positive for the Coronavirus after new infections came to light on the same day as the FIR was filed.

The emergence of the cluster prompted the municipal administration to seal the college — which is around 60 km northwest of the capital, Bhubaneswar — for an indefinite period. The Kunjakanta ward, where the college is located, has been declared as a micro-containment zone for 10 days, an official told the press.

Sethi has issued directions to restrict social gatherings like weddings to a hundred people and is planning on putting in place a strict night curfew. It was only about three days ago that four students of the institute's hostel were tested positive for COVID-19 and this led to mass testing at the college, an official told the press. A total of 33 tested positive in the following days and the patients were soon moved to isolation

