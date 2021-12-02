Narcos fans out there, did you know that Colombian drug lord and criminal Pablo Escobar died on this day in 1993? He was shot dead by the Columbian forces soon after he escaped prison. Interestingly, on December 1, 1993, Escobar celebrated his 44th birthday.



Years after his death, Escobar's legacy still continues. He was the inspiration behind seven films and several series, including Netflix's Narcos. Brazilian actor Wagner Moura played Escobar in it. In fact, Escobar's death was highly mourned and his funeral was attended by over 250,000 people.



Also on December 2, 90s teen pop sensation Britney Spears was born, in 1981. Her first two studio albums, ...Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), are among the bestselling albums of all time. She was also ranked by Billboard as the eighth-biggest artist of the 2000s. She was also among TIME's 100 most influential people in the world in 2021.

December 2 is also the National Day of the United Arab Emirates. The British Protectorate Treaties in the country were nationalised on December 2, 1968. It is also the anniversary of the unification of six emirates of the country — Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Fujairah. Later, Ras Al Khaimah was added to the UAE.