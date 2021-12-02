Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, on December 1, urged the senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare department to conduct targeted testing in colleges of Agartala. The Chief Minister said that there is an alarming rise in HIV cases at some of the most popular colleges of the city and there is also a history of injectable drug abuse associated with these colleges.

While speaking on World AIDS Day at Pragna Bhavan in the city, Chief Minister Deb said, "I have re-verified the data furnished by the State AIDS Control Society with the officials and the pattern in which the cases are increasing is a matter of deep concern. The health and family welfare department — if they feel necessary — should test each and every student of the colleges (in the city). Unfortunately, the cases are being detected in higher numbers at the most coveted college of the state."

Deb further said that there is a high prevalence of HIV amongst college students. He said, "Every day 2 to 3 patients are detected positive (for HIV) in Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Agartala, and the prevalence is higher among college students. The figures are indicative of an alarming future. We should take immediate steps to control the situation and launch a one to one awareness drive to eradicate HIV from the land of Tripura."

Tripura's war on drugs

According to Deb, the rise in drug abuse is a result of a "negative mindset" that flourished in the state for the last 40 to 45 years. He said, "The routes of drugs should be identified. If needed the police could be asked for cooperation." The Chief Minister also informed the gathering that there are discussions regarding setting up of a drug rehabilitation centre in North Tripura district.

"The whole North Eastern region is devoid of a good drug rehabilitation centre where people, who somehow get addicted to drugs, can receive treatment. We are contemplating to set up the centre in north Tripura district so that our neighbouring states like Mizoram and Manipur can also access treatment from the centre," Deb said.

Data point

According to data released by the Tripura State AIDS control society, Tripura has a total caseload of 2,459 — this includes 750 female and 1,709 male patients. A total of 640 patients died due to HIV in the last 20 years.

But, the recent figures reveal, in the current year between April and October a total of 560 patients have been detected positive for HIV AIDS. The total number of injectable drug users, found HIV positive, stands at 860 while this year 300 new patients were found to be injectable drug users.