A group of college students in Kerala's Kozhikode, on December 1, danced and exhibited posters to express solidarity with AIDS patients around the world and sought an end to discrimination against them. The event was on account of World AIDS Day.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College and JDT Islam Polytechnic College gathered at the busy Sweetmeat Street, one of Kozhikode's most prominent heritage area, and showcased their artistic skills. When the students danced to a number of film songs, a large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the live performance.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is ‘End inequalities. End AIDS’. “With a special focus on reaching people left behind, the WHO and its partners are highlighting the growing inequalities in access to essential HIV services,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier in the day.

After the flash mob, the students conveyed the message of the day to the audience through a street play. Along with the students, the Government Women and Children's Hospital also took part in the awareness drive.

"The campaign is organised to create awareness in the society on the need to end inequalities shown to AIDS patients," Dr CK Afzal, one of the organisers of the programme, said. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, potentially life-threatening health condition caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that comes in conflict with the body’s ability to fight infections.

