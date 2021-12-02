Manipal Global Education Services has launched Manipal MedAce, which is a digital learning and assessment resource platform for undergraduate MBBS students in India. MedAce is a comprehensive and outcome-driven MBBS learning resource built on academic and learner research. The product is designed in such a way that it is seamlessly mapped to the medical curriculum.

So what are the unique features of MedAce platform? Its features include interactive, multimedia learning modules for core topics, short lecture capsules from top Indian medical faculty, case-based learning tools, knowledge checkpoints, and question banks for exam practice. The platform enables undergraduate MBBS students to optimise campus learning by providing access to a comprehensive and well-curated learning resource .This student-friendly digital resource platform is built to supplement the CBME curriculum. The resource explains basic concepts and clarifies doubts helping the student to revise efficiently.

Similarly, the curated content includes clinical, practical, and dissection videos, quizzes, lecture capsules, diagrams, and infographics. Linker case videos which are unique to Manipal MedAce, allow first-year MBBS students to have early clinical exposure and apply Basic Sciences principles in a hospital setting. Assessments include case-based and image-based questions that will help students perform well in-class tests and university exams. The overall outcomes for the student include achieving competencies and skillsets that are required for any medical student in India.

According to Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO - Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), Manipal MedAce is the outcome of extensive market research done by their team on the need gap present in undergraduate MBBS learning today. He says, "While there are multiple providers of learning products in the UG and PG Prep space, there is evident whitespace for actual MBBS learning, which we hope to fill through our offering. This platform brings together our rich heritage and expertise in medical education and a deep understanding of learners and their needs."