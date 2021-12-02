Borrowing the idea from the Delhi government, Karnataka's Gadag Zilla Panchayat is building 'pink toilets' for a total of 105 government schools for girls in the district. The toilets will likely be ready by the start of the next academic year. In fact, toilets in 32 out of the 105 schools are almost ready and the construction is underway for another 30 toilets.

Each pink toilet costs Rs 6 lakh and includes menstrual hygiene products for girls as they remain absent from classes during their periods. These toilets have vending machines for sanitary napkins, a proper disposal system and even a dressing room. The first of such toilets in Gadag was constructed at Lakkundi, a village of great historic significance. A student of the village said, "These toilets are good and clean. Our parents are happy to send us to such schools. We also wish for other schools to come up with pink toilets"

READ ALSO : Young girls from Hardiya village in Bihar set up a pad bank to up menstrual hygiene. This is how it caught on

The enrolment shot up in government schools where pink toilets were set up. The project started in 2019 and then the COVID pandemic hit, after which the project was put on hold. It is gaining momentum again. Bharat S, CEO of the Gadag Zilla Panchayat, said, "Many parents fear sending girls to schools that have no toilets or have toilets with poor maintenance. After some pink toilets were set up, the admission graph is growing upwards. We wish that all parents will soon send their children to government schools without any fear."

