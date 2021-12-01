The OMR sheets of 33 lakh students of both Class 10 and 12 were corrected yesterday and the correct options have been put up as answer keys by the schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on November 30. The CBSE is conducting the board examinations in two phases with the second phase to be held in March-April of next year. Yesterday, CBSE held the social science paper for Class 10 students as well as 13 subjects for class 12 students.

In a note, the CBSE stated, "In social science more than 21 lakh candidates and in class 12 about 12 lakh students appeared from 13357 exam centres in India and abroad." Regarding the difficulty of the question paper, the board said "Question papers are reported to be balanced ones by the students and schools."

The exam for major subjects of class 12 will begin on December 1. The CBSE will continue to hold exams for minor subjects.

