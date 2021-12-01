Following the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 over the case of question paper leak, the UP government within two days, has suspended the Exam Regulatory Authority Secretary Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay who was responsible for conducting the exam. The government has also initiated a disciplinary enquiry against him.

The UPTET is a minimum qualification required for appointment as a teacher in government schools of the state. The suspension order issued by Basic Education Secretary Anamika Singh stated that Upadhyay is prima facie found guilty for not maintaining the sanctity of examination and failing to adhere to the high standards of confidentiality.

According to the order, calling off the exam even before it could start due to the paper leak brought a bad name to the government. The leak shows Upadhyay failed to conduct the exams smoothly and hence is suspended after approval of the governor Anandiben Patel, Singh's order read. As per a report by the Times of India, during his suspension tenure, Upadhyay has been attached to the Basic Education Directorate in Lucknow.

Over 20 lakh aspirants had registered for UPTET scheduled on November 28. It was called off after reports of the question paper being leaked. The UP STF probing the leak has so far arrested 29 accused and put 20 more individuals from different districts under the scanner.