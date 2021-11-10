The exam pattern of Class IX final exams has been changed by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Now, 30 per cent of the questions are related to theory — which amounts to 20 questions out of 70 — and these will be in the MCQ (multiple-choice questions) format and will have to be attempted on an OMR sheet. A sample of the OMR sheet has been released by UPMSP for the reference of the students and educators. It can be accessed via the board's official website upmsp.edu.in.



The remaining 70 per cent of the questions, meaning 50 questions, will have to be attempted in a descriptive manner. These questions will also be based on Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) and answer sheets will be given so that students can answer these questions accordingly.



This new pattern of examination will be adhered to in half-yearly and annual exams of Class IX. The theory exams of half-yearly will be for 70 marks, meaning 20 MCQs and 50 descriptive questions and the annual examination will also follow the same. As many as 30 marks will depend on internal assessment alone. Hence, the final result will be based on the total marks secured out of 170 and the break up will be 70+70+30.