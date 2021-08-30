Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has completed the piloting of the G-Suite online platform in 426 schools, which was introduced this year as a continuation to the First Bell digital classes through KITE VICTERS started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

K Anvar Sadath, KITE Chief Executive Officer, said KITE has facilitated the G-Suite platform along with Google India as part of the 100-day programme of the Kerala government and the safety as well as the privacy of 47 lakh students and 1.7 lakh teachers has been ensured in the online platform through dedicated and unique logins.

"The G-Suite online platform is provided free of cost to Kerala. The platform has been customised in such a manner that students can use it even on their mobile phones without the need of any additional storage. The security in the platform has been intensified by which no external person would be able to enter into any classroom. Only students and teachers with their unique login IDs would be able to enter the platform," said Sadath.

No personal details of teachers or students are collected in the platform, which will not feature any advertisements of any kind, he added.

"Further, it has been ensured that KITE would have the master control of the data in the platform. The G-Suite platform has been prepared in the form of a Learning Management System (LMS) wherein from schools to state level, classes can be configured, monitored and can collect the various requisite reports," Sadath said.